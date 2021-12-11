Rust in the Linux Kernel: ‘Good Enough’

The effort to bring Rust to the Linux kernel marches on this week, with an update from Rust for Linux project maintainer Miguel Ojeda put out this week serving as cause for renewed excitement. While the update cautions that Rust support is “still to be considered experimental,” it notes that the project has moved on from using the beta Rust compiler to use stable releases, starting with Rust 1.57.0, which was just released last Thursday.

In addition, the project has migrated to the 2021 edition of Rust, and plans to migrate to new stable compilers each time one is released.

Rust is now an official language for Linux development.🎉 C and C++ have lead to lots of memory safety issues over the years. Rust can prevent these. A lot of new Linux code will be in Rust. You can learn Rust for free, interactively in your browser: https://t.co/qGofxZNvK4 — Quincy Larson (@ossia) December 8, 2021

“By upgrading the compiler, we have been able to take off the list a few unstable features we were using,” Ojeda wrote, further noting that “we will keep upgrading until we do not rely on any unstable features; at which point we may want to start declaring a minimum Rust version is supported like it is done, e.g. GCC and Clang.”

With this update, Ojeda also said that, while still experimental, “support is good enough that kernel developers can start working on the Rust abstractions for subsystems and write drivers and other modules,” which has generally been the plan all along.

When we first looked at the idea of Rust in the Linux kernel, it was noted that the objective was not to rewrite the kernel’s 25 million lines of code in Rust, but rather to augment new developments with the more memory-safe language than the standard C normally used in Linux development.

Part of the issue with using Rust is that Rust is compiled based on LLVM, as opposed to GCC, and subsequently supports fewer architectures. This is a problem we saw play out when the Python cryptography library replaced some old C code with Rust, leading to a situation where certain architectures would not be supported. Hence, using Rust for drivers would limit the impact of this particular limitation.

I love that the Linux kernel is getting Rust support A bitter-sweet moment for me – today I can read the Linux C code and understand it, and I can barely grasp Rust code. It feels even harder than reading modern C++ But writing new code in C or C++ is a crime, this must be done — Miguel “mask and vax” de Icaza (@migueldeicaza) December 8, 2021

Ojeda further noted that the Rust for Linux project has been invited to a number of conferences and events this past year, and even garnered some support from Red Hat, which joins Arm, Google, and Microsoft in supporting the effort. According to Ojeda, Red Hat says that “there is interest in using Rust for kernel work that Red Hat is considering.”

On that note of Rust being compiled with LLVM instead of GCC, Ojeda also says that the GCC backend for the Rust compiler was merged into upstream Rust, and that “If the backend keeps progressing, we hope to soon be able to start experimenting with compiling the Rust side of the kernel with GCC!”

